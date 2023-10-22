Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.74.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $85.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 347,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $254,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.