Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

