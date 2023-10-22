Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

