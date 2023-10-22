Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $597,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after buying an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 10,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $101.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

