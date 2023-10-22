Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $30.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

