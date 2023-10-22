Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.01 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $161.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average of $170.82. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Read Our Latest Report on TRV

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.