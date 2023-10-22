Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $200.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $153.76 and a one year high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.74.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

