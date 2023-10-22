Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.95.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

