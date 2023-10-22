Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $238,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $187.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.47 and a 200 day moving average of $190.32. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $139.60 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

