Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,210 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.9 %

C opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

