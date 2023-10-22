Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 144,419 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

