Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 1,571 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,792,538,000 after purchasing an additional 244,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,094,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE YUM opened at $119.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.70 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

