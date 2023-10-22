Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 600 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,096 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,542,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 515.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $488,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.79 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

