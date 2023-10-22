Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 27,188 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660,806 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 222.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,327,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,395 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 132.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,182,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,915 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,494,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,512,000 after purchasing an additional 862,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,797,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

