Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Toro were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Toro by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,336,000 after acquiring an additional 207,532 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Toro by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,337,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,034,000 after acquiring an additional 419,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Toro by 27.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,146,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,561,000 after acquiring an additional 458,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

