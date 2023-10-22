Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $4,286,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cintas by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,102 shares of company stock worth $4,605,690 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $498.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $389.48 and a 1-year high of $525.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

