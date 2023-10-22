Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

