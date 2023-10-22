Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,530 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $86.14 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

