Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 227 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.00.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

