Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 340 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

NYSE:UPS opened at $151.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.77. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

