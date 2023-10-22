Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 349 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in VMware by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in VMware by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $150.91 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VMW

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.