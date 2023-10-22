Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 380 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 144.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 10.1% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 27.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.17 and a 200 day moving average of $207.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.24 and a twelve month high of $241.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Mizuho decreased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.