Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 93 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 261.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $178.76 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

