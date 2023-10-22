Fiduciary Trust Co. Takes $1.18 Million Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,759,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,378,000 after buying an additional 6,524,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,966,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,996,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,113,000 after buying an additional 975,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after buying an additional 258,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 147,873 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

