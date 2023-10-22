Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

DVN opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

