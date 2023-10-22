Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,096 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 132,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

