Financial Analysis: Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) versus Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO)

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) and Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Country Garden and Gaucho Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Country Garden $63.96 billion 0.04 -$899.33 million N/A N/A Gaucho Group $1.64 million 0.48 -$21.75 million ($70.50) -0.02

Gaucho Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Country Garden.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Country Garden N/A N/A N/A Gaucho Group -1,112.47% -157.84% -93.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Country Garden and Gaucho Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Country Garden and Gaucho Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Country Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Country Garden has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaucho Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Gaucho Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Gaucho Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Country Garden beats Gaucho Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops. The company also develops, operates, and manages hotels. In addition, it researches and develops robots; sells electronic hardware and food; and provides interior decoration, agriculture, landscape design, investment and management consulting, cultural activity planning, and real estate consulting services. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Foshan, the People's Republic of China. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of Concrete Win Limited.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel. It also manufactures and sells leather goods, ready-to-wear, home décor, fashion products, and accessories through e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami, Florida.

