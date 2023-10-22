Financial Comparison: X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) versus Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Volatility & Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Voyager Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 326.05%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.54%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -204.49% -92.04% Voyager Therapeutics N/A 69.09% 38.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Voyager Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 45.03 -$93.87 million ($1.04) -0.79 Voyager Therapeutics $40.91 million 7.34 -$46.41 million $2.27 3.01

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company develops research program for the treatment of Huntington's disease. It has collaboration and license agreements with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; and Novartis Pharma, A.G. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.