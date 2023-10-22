Financial Review: Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF) vs. Its Competitors

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) is one of 743 public companies in the “Gold” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hummingbird Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hummingbird Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hummingbird Resources N/A N/A -1.61 Hummingbird Resources Competitors $383.02 million $9.68 million 28.19

Hummingbird Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hummingbird Resources. Hummingbird Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hummingbird Resources N/A N/A N/A Hummingbird Resources Competitors 352.83% -7.80% -2.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Hummingbird Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Gold” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of shares of all “Gold” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hummingbird Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hummingbird Resources 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hummingbird Resources Competitors 588 3789 6488 223 2.57

As a group, “Gold” companies have a potential upside of 41.15%. Given Hummingbird Resources’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hummingbird Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Hummingbird Resources rivals beat Hummingbird Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

