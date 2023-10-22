Financial Survey: Avra (AVRN) and Its Peers

Avra (OTCMKTS:AVRN – Get Free Report) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Infrastructure” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Avra to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avra and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avra 0 0 0 0 N/A Avra Competitors 252 859 1525 2 2.48

As a group, “Software – Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 61.32%. Given Avra’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avra has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avra N/A N/A N/A Avra Competitors -44.22% -63.72% -9.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Avra and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

31.3% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avra and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avra N/A N/A -3.76 Avra Competitors $610.66 million -$15.69 million 690.54

Avra’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Avra. Avra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Avra competitors beat Avra on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Avra Company Profile

Avra, Inc. focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens. Avra was founded on December 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Ensanche Parais, Dominican Republic.

