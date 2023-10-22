First Interstate Bank Sells 171 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 72,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 57,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $233.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.46 and a 200 day moving average of $234.76. The company has a market capitalization of $434.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.43.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

