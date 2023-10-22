First National Trust Co Takes Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $20,182,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 769.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 378,214 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $12,790,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,122,000 after purchasing an additional 349,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.47 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

