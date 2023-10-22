Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.98.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £168 ($205.20) to £171 ($208.87) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £192.50 ($235.13) to £198.70 ($242.70) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($189.32) to £160 ($195.43) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.79. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $105.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

