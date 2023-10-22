Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.41.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

