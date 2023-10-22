Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.18. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

