Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 626.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

