FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

