Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. OTR Global raised Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. CL King began coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

GNRC stock opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.26.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after buying an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,367,000 after buying an additional 197,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after buying an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

