General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 64,206 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $52,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

GE opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 1 year low of $54.17 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

