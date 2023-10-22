Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $80.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Glaukos by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,703,000 after acquiring an additional 299,043 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191,849 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Glaukos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,921,000 after buying an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

