Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 589.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 589.50 ($7.20).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.84) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Glencore
Glencore Price Performance
About Glencore
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.