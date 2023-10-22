Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 589.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 589.50 ($7.20).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.84) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Glencore Price Performance

About Glencore

GLEN stock opened at GBX 435.40 ($5.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 443.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 449.79. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 410.95 ($5.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

