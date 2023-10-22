Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Gracell Biotechnologies Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $209.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -1.26.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gracell Biotechnologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

