Grant Davey Acquires 48,101 Shares of Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Stock

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey acquired 48,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,199.92 ($9,620.20).

Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frontier Energy alerts:

On Friday, September 8th, Grant Davey acquired 270,000 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,550.00 ($62,373.42).

On Wednesday, July 26th, Grant Davey acquired 270,000 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,550.00 ($62,373.42).

Frontier Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

Frontier Energy Company Profile

Frontier Energy Limited operates as a clean energy company. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project to produce approximately 114 MW of electricity located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Superior Lake Resources Limited and changed its name to Frontier Energy Limited in January 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.