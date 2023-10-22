Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $19.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.