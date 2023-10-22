Growth N. V. Biotech Buys 400,000 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,517,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,931,743.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $2.10 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

