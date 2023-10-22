HC Wainwright Cuts NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Price Target to $12.00

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NioCorp Developments’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

NioCorp Developments Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NB opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. NioCorp Developments has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NioCorp Developments will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in NioCorp Developments in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.