HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,759 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 522,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in HDFC Bank by 17.1% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 394,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 26.3% in the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 41.0% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,120,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

HDFC Bank stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

