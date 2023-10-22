Head to Head Analysis: Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) versus The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) and The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and The Star Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands 7.81% 21.82% 3.79% The Star Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of The Star Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Las Vegas Sands pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Star Entertainment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Las Vegas Sands pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Star Entertainment Group pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Star Entertainment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and The Star Entertainment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $4.11 billion 8.43 $1.83 billion $0.88 51.50 The Star Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A $0.13 3.26

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than The Star Entertainment Group. The Star Entertainment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Las Vegas Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Las Vegas Sands and The Star Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 2 12 0 2.86 The Star Entertainment Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus price target of $69.12, indicating a potential upside of 52.51%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than The Star Entertainment Group.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats The Star Entertainment Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company's integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities. It also manages the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre. The company was formerly known as Echo Entertainment Group Limited and changed its name to The Star Entertainment Group Limited in November 2015. The Star Entertainment Group Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

