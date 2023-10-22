Head to Head Comparison: Frasers Group (SDIPF) and The Competition

Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) is one of 100 public companies in the “Specialty Retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Frasers Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Frasers Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frasers Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Frasers Group Competitors 405 1372 2422 45 2.50

As a group, “Specialty Retail” companies have a potential upside of 45.37%. Given Frasers Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frasers Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frasers Group N/A N/A 26.61 Frasers Group Competitors $4.36 billion $177.87 million 307.63

This table compares Frasers Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Frasers Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Frasers Group. Frasers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Frasers Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frasers Group N/A N/A N/A Frasers Group Competitors -1.70% -3,380.36% 4.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Frasers Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frasers Group competitors beat Frasers Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel; and licensing activities. The company offers its products under its own and third party brands, which include Slazenger, Everlast, Lonsdale, Karrimor, 18montrose, Evans Cycles, Flannels, Frasers, Game, House of Fraser, Jack Wills, Sofa.com, Sports Direct, USC, Cruise, and van mildert. The company was formerly known as Sports Direct International plc and changed its name to Frasers Group Plc in December 2019. Frasers Group Plc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Shirebrook, the United Kingdom. Frasers Group plc operates as a subsidiary of MASH Holdings Limited.

