Head-To-Head Comparison: Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) versus American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) and American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. American Water Works pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Severn Trent pays out 191.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Water Works pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Water Works has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Severn Trent and American Water Works’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 37.20 American Water Works $3.79 billion 5.94 $820.00 million $4.79 24.18

Profitability

American Water Works has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Trent. American Water Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Severn Trent and American Water Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A American Water Works 22.08% 10.31% 3.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Severn Trent and American Water Works, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Trent 1 4 3 0 2.25 American Water Works 0 1 2 0 2.67

American Water Works has a consensus price target of $148.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.81%. Given American Water Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Water Works is more favorable than Severn Trent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Severn Trent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of American Water Works shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Water Works shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Water Works beats Severn Trent on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar panels; property development; and offers affinity products and search services. It also provides services to municipal and industrial clients, including the Ministry of Defence and the Coal Authority for design, build, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks. Severn Trent PLC was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems. It also provides water and wastewater services on various military installations; and undertakes contracts with municipal customers, primarily to operate and manage water and wastewater facilities, as well as offers other related services. In addition, the company operates approximately 80 surface water treatment plants; 490 groundwater treatment plants; 175 wastewater treatment plants; 53,500 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,100 groundwater wells; 1,700 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,100 treated water storage facilities; and 73 dams. It serves approximately 14 million people with drinking water, wastewater, and other related services in 24 states. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

